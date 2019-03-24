Flashpoint 3/24/19: Detroit police chief addresses race relations; Mueller investigation complete

DETROIT - Here is what you missed on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

The Detroit Police Department is grappling with race relations. Some believe the department is dealing with a race problem and want the issue to be looked into more closely.

Many believe race is not just an issue in one precinct. Detroit Police Chief James Craig made an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday to discuss race relations among officers and the community.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan wants more Project Green Light cameras in neighborhoods. The program hit a milestone recently with 500 businesses participating in the initiative.

And now there is a petition effort underway for additional surveillance cameras at intersections. Of course, the camera that makes one person feel safer raises privacy concerns for another. We talked to Craig about that too.

After the completion of Robert Mueller's investigation, the Justice Department will continue to pursue a handful of investigations. A panel of guests joined Flashpoint to discuss the issue.

Detroit News editorial page editor, Nolan Finley; Stephen Henderson, host of Detroit Today on WDET; Portia Roberson, CEO of Focus: Hope, and former republican Michigan congressman Mike Bishop.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

