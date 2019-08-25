Flashpoint 8/25/19: A sit down with new Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

On this week's episode of Flashpoint, there will be an overdue discussion about a report from the Detroit Free Press that found Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's administration has not been honest about the lengths to which it tried to support the "Make Your Date" nonprofit.

But up first, a little more than a week after L. Brooks Patterson was laid to rest, Oakland County has a new county executive for the first time in more than two decades. But to many, the race to fill the seat was very poorly managed and in a number of different ways.

Dave Coulter, the former mayor of Ferndale, is here to discuss his position as the new face of Oakland County.

Segment One:

Oakland County Executive, Dave Coulter.

Segment Two:

Nolan Finley, editorial page editor of The Detroit News; Stephen Henderson, host of Detroit Today on WDET; Mike Bishop, former Michigan congressman and Sheila Cockrel, CEO, Citizen Detroit.

Segment Three:

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week's episode.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.