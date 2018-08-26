Flashpoint 8/26/18: Detroit Mayor Duggan; Local politics roundtable

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Flashpoint this Sunday:

Detroit's Mayor asked the courts to intervene and help lower car insurance rates. Mayor Duggan is on Flashpoint to talk about his new approach to an old problem. Plus, the minimum wage battle and protecting our elections.

This past week it was a guilty plea from the president's former lawyer Michael Cohen and a guilty verdict against his former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Last Tuesday, the Democratic National Committee alerted the FBI that they had discovered a hacking attempt on their systems. Turns out it was the Michigan Democratic Party, apparently testing the DNC's security system.

We'll talk about our trust issues as we head into these very closely watched midterms coming up -- and about the battle over the state's minimum wage which the courts placed on that November ballot with a decision this week.

But up first this morning, what you might call the nuclear option from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, fed up with our sky-high car insurance rates. The mayor has decided to take the fight to the courts, asking that our no-fault system be ruled unconstitutional. It the right way forward, and if it is or isn't, does it stand a chance of winning in court?

Segment 1: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

Mike Duggan - Mayor of Detroit

Segment 2: Local politics roundtable

Jill Alper - Apler Strategies

Stephen Henderson - Host of WDET's "Detroit Today"

Ingrid Jacques - Dep. Editorial page editor for the Detroit News

Dennis Darnoi - Densar consulting

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

