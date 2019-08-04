Flashpoint 8/4/19: The life and influence of L. Brooks Patterson, a polarizing political titan

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

On Sunday's episode of Flashpoint we will reflect on the life and influence of longtime Oakland County executive L. Brooks Patterson who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer Saturday morning. He was 80.

Then a republican congressman from Michigan says he's had enough -- the political bickering drives Paul Mitchell out of the game. He's here to talk about it.

Segments One:

Remembering L. Brooks Patterson

Segment Two:

Michigan republican congressman Paul Mitchell.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.