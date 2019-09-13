Flashpoint

Flashpoint 9/15/19: Is the Flint water crisis worse than we realized?

Watch Flashpoint at 10 a.m. every Sunday on Local 4

By Devin Scillian - Anchor, Natasha Dado

This week's episode of Flashpoint will feature a look at the Flint water crisis. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is what you missed on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint: 

This week’s episode of Flashpoint will feature a look at the Flint water crisis. Is it even worse than we realized? 

Then, the immigration issue extends further than the southern border. There will also be a discussion on how to raise your "financial I.Q." 

It is all coming up Sunday on Flashpoint. 

Segment One: 

Flint water crisis. 

Segment Two: 

Topics include immigration and financial advice.   

Segment Three: 

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week's episode. 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.