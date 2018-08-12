Next on Flashpoint:Rashida Tlaib, who could be first Muslim woman in Congress, discusses primary win

DETROIT - Rashida Tlaib is poised to become the first Muslim woman in Congress.

Tlaib won the Democratic nomination to fill the House seat held Rep. John Conyers in the 13th District, which covers a chunk of Detroit and surrounding suburbs. There is no Republication candidate running.

The former state representative joins Devin Scillian on Flashpoint to discuss her win and her race for Congress.

Sunday's episode also focuses on other winners and losers in the primary election, and what it means ahead of the fall vote.

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.