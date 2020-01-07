Chick-fil-A testing big menu changes in 2020

Chick-fil-A is testing big changes to their menu in 2020.

In a blog, Chick-fil-A announced it would begin testing new menu items, as well as the end of certain menu items, at restaurants in Arizona and Charlotte.

“We brought the heat last fall in Phoenix with new spicy additions, and now we’re inviting our guests in Charlotte to find out what all the hype is about. We are excited to offer Spicy Chick-n-Strips, the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich and the Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit as part of the new test menu in Charlotte starting on January 13. Each item is made from our signature grilled or hand-breaded chicken and seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers.”

More: Chick-fil-A to open 4 new Metro Detroit restaurants in 2020

“Also starting January 13, we will test a modified menu at participating Charlotte-area and Arizona restaurants. As part of this menu test, we are saying goodbye to some of our current menu items so that we can maintain a focus on serving high quality food and make room for future offerings.”

As part of the test, the following items will be removed from menus at participating restaurants in Charlotte and Arizona:

Breakfast

Sausage

Sunflower Multigrain Bagel

Entrees and Sides

Original Chick-n-Strips

Grilled Cool Wrap

Side Salad

Beverages

Decaf Coffee

In addition to the above, the following items will only be offered in one size in Charlotte and Arizona: