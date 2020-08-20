76ºF

Food

ALDI recalls packaged peaches due to possible Salmonella contamination

Customers advised to return peaches to store

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Recall, Peaches, ALDI, Contamination, Peach, Package, Recalls, Recalled, Help Me Hank, Peach Recall, Wawona and Organic, FDA
ALDI is recalling assorted peaches received from its supplier Wawona Packing Company due to possible Salmonella contamination. (Aug. 19, 2020)
ALDI is recalling assorted peaches received from its supplier Wawona Packing Company due to possible Salmonella contamination. (Aug. 19, 2020) (FDA)

ALDI is recalling assorted peaches received from its supplier Wawona Packing Company due to a possible Salmonella contamination.

According to the FDA, ALDI has removed the affected peaches from select ALDI stores in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Here are the affected products and UPC codes:

ProductPackagingUPC CodeSelect Stores in These Affected States
Wawona Peaches 2 lb.2 lb. bag033383322001Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia
Loose Bulk PeachesLoose BulkN/AConnecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia
Peaches Organic 2 lb.2 lb. bag849315000400Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia

If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund, ALDI said.

Customers with additional questions can contact Wawona Packing Company LLC Customer Service at 1-877-722-7554.

Related: Recall expands for onions linked to Salmonella outbreak; 44 cases in Michigan

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: