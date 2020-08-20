ALDI recalls packaged peaches due to possible Salmonella contamination

ALDI is recalling assorted peaches received from its supplier Wawona Packing Company due to a possible Salmonella contamination.

According to the FDA, ALDI has removed the affected peaches from select ALDI stores in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Here are the affected products and UPC codes:

Product Packaging UPC Code Select Stores in These Affected States Wawona Peaches 2 lb. 2 lb. bag 033383322001 Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia Loose Bulk Peaches Loose Bulk N/A Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia Peaches Organic 2 lb. 2 lb. bag 849315000400 Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia

If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund, ALDI said.

Customers with additional questions can contact Wawona Packing Company LLC Customer Service at 1-877-722-7554.

