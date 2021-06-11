5 new Metro Detroit restaurants, bars to check out

Summer weather has arrived in Metro Detroit -- and so have a slew of new restaurants to enjoy.

Several new eateries have opened up recently -- some even opened during the height of COVID-19 restrictions and still found ways to stay open and serving.

There are plenty of new spots to check out. Be sure to follow COVID guidelines at each establishment, as they can vary.

Shelby - Detroit

This almost literal hidden gem, located behind a blue door in the back of Coffee Down Under in Detroit’s Financial District, opened just a few months ago. Shelby is lead by Head Bartender, Desmond Oliver, and Executive Chef, Matt Tulpa. The owner, Tarun Kajeepeta, found the vacant space in 2019 and spent two years restoring it. The cocktail menu is top level here, and the food is legit. You can check the menu and make reservations here.

Address: 607 Shelby St, Detroit, MI, 48226

Mumma Maria’s House - Detroit

This family owned West Village Italian eatery is gaining momentum as a hidden Italian gem. Carl Giordano opened the restaurant in honor of his late wife, who cooked all of their meals at home. Currently, it’s open on Wednesday and Saturday until 8 p.m., but more days will likely be added soon. Follow updates on the Facebook page.

Address: 8122 Kercheval Ave, Detroit, MI, 48214

Sylvan Table - Sylvan Lake

Located in a 300-year-old barn, Sylvan Table just opened on June 1, offering a farm-to-table easting experience sourced from its own backyard. The open, scratch kitchen boasts an eight-foot wood fired grill and a wood fired pizza oven. The restaurant sits on 3 acres of farm. They even have bees. The menu features trout, monkfish, rabbit and more. Reservations and menu info can be found here.

Address: 1819 Inverness St, Sylvan Lake, MI, 48320 (About 3 miles southwest of Pontiac)

Alma Kitchen - Grosse Pointe Park

New to the Park, Alma offers a blend of flavors built around the diverse population of Metro Detroit. The menu has Chinese, Mexican and American dishes -- and they offer all day brunch. Sign me up! More info and reservations here.

Address: 15402 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230

Baobab Fare - Detroit

This East African restaurant and market recently opened in Detroit’s New Center. Baobab Fare is owned and operated by Nadia Nijimbere and Hamissi Mamba, a wife and husband team, that came to the United States from Burundi in 2014. Read more about their story, check out the menu, and order online here.

Address: 6568 Woodward Avenue, Suite 100, Detroit, MI 48202 (At Woodward and W. Grand Blvd)

