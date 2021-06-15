7-Eleven to still celebrate birthday with free Slurpees in July -- here’s how to get yours

An illustration of Two, 7-Eleven Slurpees on October 27, 2010 in Washington, DC. (TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

For the second year in a row, 7-Eleven is changing how they dole out free Slurpees in celebration of their birthday due to the pandemic.

For nearly 20 years, the American convenience store has been giving away free Slurpees every July 11 (or 7/11, also known as “Free Slurpee Day”). But in 2020, the store switched gears to prevent hoards of people from gathering at locations across the country, potentially spreading COVID amid the public health crisis.

This year, instead of offering free Slurpees to customers only on July 11, the store is again giving away free Slurpees all throughout the month of July -- but there’s a catch: you have to be a rewards member.

To celebrate the store’s 94th birthday, the company says 7Rewards loyalty app members will receive a coupon for one free small Slurpee on July 1 that can be redeemed anytime throughout the month. Users can download the 7-Eleven app to sign up for the rewards program.

In addition to the freebies, 7-Eleven is also marking its birthday by gifting 1 million meals to nonprofit organization Feeding America.

“While we’re celebrating our birthday month, we are also mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on many families,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “We know how important it is to come together and help the communities we serve in times of trouble. Our commitment to provide one million meals this year and in 2020, along with our Round Up for Rewards program this winter, bookends an impactful year.”

Click here to learn more about 7-Eleven’s 7Rewards program.

