Partly Cloudy icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Features

Tasty Tuesday: Good Cookies

Brandon Roux
, Meteorologist

Tags: 
Tasty Tuesday
,
Food
,
Local 4 News Today
,
Tasty
,
Restaurant
,
Metro Detroit Restaurants
,
Michigan
,
Good Cookies
,
Detroit
,
McNichols Road
Tasty Tuesday: Good Cookies
Tasty Tuesday: Good Cookies

DETROIT – Check out Good Cookies off of West McNichols Road on Detroit’s west side.

They’re even offering a sweet deal for Tasty Tuesday viewers.

Learn more about the restaurant and their menu in the video above.

More: Tasty Tuesday page

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.