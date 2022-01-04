Price of Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready pizza increases for first time in 25 year history

The Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready pizza is changing along with the times.

Little Caesars says it’s iconic Hot-N-Ready pizza, usually $5 (plus tax), will now cost $5.55 (plus tax), but it’ll also include 33% more pepperoni.

“Change is good when it comes to giving our customers more of what they love,” said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, “and we’re changing our iconic HOT-N-READY Classic, adding 33% more savory, meaty pepperoni still at the country’s most affordable price.”

The Detroit-based pizza chain first introduced the $5 Hot-N-Ready back in 2001, and it went national in 2004. It’s the first time the price has increased since then.

The updated Hot-N-Ready with more pepperoni is slated as a permanent menu item change.