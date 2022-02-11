Cincinnati chili: How to make your own for Super Bowl Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl, representing a city known for delicious chili.
If you’re thinking of making some Cincinnati chili for the big day, watch this!
Ontario’s premier has declared a state of emergency Friday in reaction to the truck blockades in Ottawa and at the U.S. border and says he will urgently press for new legislation cracking down on those who interfere with the free flow of goods and people.
The Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl, representing a city known for delicious chili.
If you’re thinking of making some Cincinnati chili for the big day, watch this!
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.