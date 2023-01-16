Blake’s Hard Cider launches non-alcoholic ‘Sorta Pop’ line for a healthier soda alternative

ARMADA, Mich. – A Michigan brand has announced the release of its non-alcoholic probiotic beverage line “Sorta Pop,” providing a healthier soda option for consumers.

Blake’s Hard Cider, based out of Armada, will release its probiotic soda in mid-January to grocers and markets in Michigan and Ohio.

This beverage line is the first non-alcoholic drinks for the brand.

Three flavors of the “better-for-you” drinks will be available, including Tangerine, Strawberry-Watermelon-Cucumber and Lemon Lime. These drinks are gluten and caffeine free, with 25 calories.

According to the “Sorta Pop” website, there are many health benefits to the bacteria in probiotics, including:

Help your body digest food

Keep bad bacteria from getting out of control and making you sick

Support immune function and control inflammation

Help support the cells that line your gut to prevent bad bacteria that you may have consumed (through food or drinks) from entering your blood

Breakdown and absorb medications

“Coming from Blake’s 77 years’ experience growing, picking, and pressing our harvest, exploring a healthy, alternative beverage made with real fruit is a natural extension for us,” said Blake’s Hard Cider Director of Marketing and Product Development Chelsea Cox. “As consumers become more selective and educated in their beverage choices, that shift makes way for a better-for-you beverage like Sorta Pop that delivers great flavor, bubbles, plus health benefits.”