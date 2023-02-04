27º

Spring is near: McDonald’s announces date for Shamrock Shake, McFlurry seasonal release

Customers can get their hands on the minty treats starting Feb. 20

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

McDonald's is bringing back its St. Patrick's Day treats. (McDonald's)

McDonald’s has announced the return of its seasonal Shamrock Shake and McFlurry.

According to the company, the shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry will be offered at participating locations all across the nation starting Feb. 20. The minty tasting goodies ofter returns to McDonald’s menu for a limited time during the St. Patrick’s Day season.

The Shamrock Shake is made with vanilla soft serve and blended with Shamrock Shake syrup.

The shake was first introduced to McDonald’s lovers in 1970, and the OREO Shamrock McFlurry debuted in 2020.

