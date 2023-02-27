Not McDonald’s Shamrock Shake: Here’s a healthier, at-home recipe

A healthier version of McDonald's Shamrock Shake that you can make at home

For lovers of the greenest holiday (aparts from Earth Day), McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes are a tasty way to mark the approaching St. Patrick’s Day.

For more than 50 years, the fan-favorite drink makes an annual limited-time appearance before St. Patrick’s Day, and sticks around for a little while after, too.

For me, Shamrock Shakes bring back sweet childhood memories of enjoying the rare and unique treat with my family. But now, as at least a somewhat more responsible adult, it’s hard to enjoy the treat knowing just how unhealthy it really is.

In a small Shamrock Shake from McDonald’s, there are 500 calories, 14 grams of fat, 82 grams of carbs and 63 grams of sugar. That’s just a small. The large has 800 calories and 103 grams of sugar.

But fear not, fellow sweet tooth sufferers: Here’s a healthier version that you can make at home!

I can’t recall exactly where I stumbled upon this recipe, but I started making this drink years ago when I’d crave a Shamrock Shake -- and it definitely satisfies that creamy, minty craving.

Check out the recipe below (and if you try it, let me know what you think!).

Ingredients

1 large, frozen, overripe banana

1/8 teaspoon pure peppermint extract (or more, to taste; some prefer 1/4 teaspoon -- but be cautious, too much and it can be overpowering)

Up to 1 cup milk of choice (oat milk is my favorite here)

1/4 cup baby spinach leaves

Optional: Dark chocolate chips (as topping or blended in)

Optional: Non-fat whipped cream as topping

*Optional: Frozen vanilla yogurt

How to make it

Add all ingredients to a blender, but start by using about 2/3 cup of the milk. Blend all ingredients together until smooth, and add more milk depending on your desired thickness. You can add the dark chocolate chips either before or after blending.

Top with your desired toppings, and you’re done!

*If you are looking for something a bit sweeter, adding a little frozen vanilla yogurt in the blender will give you a richer, creamier drink. This option will add a few more calories, but it’s still a healthier version than McDonald’s Shamrock Shake. Just be sure to use less milk if incorporating frozen yogurt.

Yield: 1 drink

How it adds up

If you make this drink with oat milk, like I do, you’re looking at about 250 calories without adding in the optional items.

If you add in non-fat whipped cream, that’s an extra 5 calories for every 2 tablespoons.

If you add in frozen yogurt, that’s about 115 calories extra for every half cup.

One tablespoon of dark chocolate chips would be an extra 60 calories or so.

If you incorporated everything listed, that’d add up to around 430 calories -- but you’d still be ingesting less sugar and more nutrients compared to what you’d find in a Shamrock Shake!

Hope you enjoy!