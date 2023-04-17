McDonald’s says it’s making 4 changes to its burgers in 2024

FILE - An exit sign is shown at a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 23, 2022. McDonald's reports their earnings Tuesday, Jan. 31. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

McDonald’s says some “small but tasty” changes are coming to its line of burgers -- including the Big Mac -- starting in 2024.

The fast food chain said the company’s chefs have been cooking up some changes for the Big Mac sandwich, McDouble burger and the classic Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger and Hamburger.

The changes have already been rolled out in international markets like Australia, Canada and Belgium, to which the company says it’s received great reviews. Some of the changes have already rolled out on the West Coast, but the full transition nationwide will be complete by 2024.

Here are the four changes for McDonald’s burgers:

Softer, pillowy, toasted buns

Melted cheese

Juicier, caramelized flavor from adding white onions to the patties while they’re still on the grill

More Big Mac sauce

“I’ll always remember my first burger from McDonald’s. And now my culinary team and I have the best job in the world: thinking about ways to bring even more of that iconic McDonald’s taste to fans,” said Chef Chad Schafer, Senior Director of Culinary Innovation, McDonald’s USA. “We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever.”

It’s estimated that McDonald’s sells about 550 million Big Macs every year in the U.S. alone.