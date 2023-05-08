Insomnia Cookies to open new location in Oakland County

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The beloved cookie company, Insomnia Cookies, is making its way to Rochester Hills, becoming the ninth storefront in Michigan.

Insomnia Cookies will open a new location in Oakland County off Walton Boulevard in Rochester Hills.

This storefront will mark its second location in the Metro Detroit area and the ninth in Michigan.

A grand opening will take place on Saturday. There will be giveaways, a prize wheel, and more throughout the day. Those that visit the store on Saturday will receive one free classic cookie, no purchase required.

The new location will hire part-time employees ranging from cookie crew members to delivery drivers and shift leaders. To look at job openings, click here.

The storefront will be open seven days a week. On Sundays from noon to midnight, Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Saturdays from noon to 1 a.m.

The late-night cookie spot was founded in Philadelphia in 2003. Insomnia Cookies have more than 235 locations across the United States and offer a variety of cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats.