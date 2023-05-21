Indian food truck takes on the streets of Detroit by providing culture, flavor

A couple from India are living the American dream as their food truck is taking on the streets of Detroit by providing culture and flavor.

The third-generation restaurant owners are the first in their family to open locations in the United States.

The Paradise Street Eats and Biryani food truck is situated in Greektown and offers a unique take on classic Indian dishes.

"Mr. Ali invented all these things, I think people love this nowadays," said co-owner Ali Wazne.

Indian fusion is coming to downtown Detroit with a new food truck at Randolph and Monroe, said the owner of Paradise Street Eats and Biryani Srinath "Ziggy" Kalmadi.

"This is butter chicken loaded fries. We're pretty popular. This was a big hit," said co-owner Ali Wazne.

The menu features mild spices and American fare with an Indian twist.

“You want to hit on the people that want the traditional Indian taste and the modern fusion people who are scared to try it, want to appeal to as many people as possible,” said Wazne.

Kalmadi opened Paradise Biryani Point in Farmington Hills in 2014. Since then, he’s opened two more restaurants. This is his first food truck.

“We really worked hard on this, over a year trying to get the truck up and running, and we wanted to be downtown for a reason, and we’re happy to be here,” said Wazne.

At first, Ziggy was skeptical of business partner Ali’s plan to combine Eastern and Western cuisine.

“I think, omg people eat this food? Really? Then I saw the crowd coming every day, butter chicken tacos and loaded fries and omg, I thought, let’s push more,” said Kalmadi.

“My husband is behind all of this, he’s really worked his butt off now to achieve where he is now, but it has been a pleasant journey for us,” said Kalmadi’s wife, Arti Upadhyaya

Ziggy and his wife Arti immigrated from India to the United States in the early 2000s. Both worked full-time jobs but were determined to realize the American Dream as entrepreneurs.

“You know we should have the self-confidence. We have to have a goal, without the goal, you get all the hurdles, and keep going,” said Kalmadi.

If you’ve worked up an appetite, you can check out the ‘Paradise Street Eats & Biryani’ food truck from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. during the week and on Belle Isle on the weekends.