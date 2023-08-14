Ramblings: Is fast food worth it anymore?

A McDonald's Quarter Pounder, left, and Double Quarter Pound burger are shown with fresh beef Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Atlanta. McDonald's is offering fresh beef rather than frozen patties in some burgers at thousands of restaurants, a switch it first announced about a year ago as it works to appeal to customers who want fresher foods. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

It’s branded as easy, cheap, and -- most importantly -- quick.

Though it’s not a healthy choice, fast food has always been a reliable one. It’s always there if you’re hungry and low on options, or maybe want to indulge in a favorite, inexpensive treat.

I don’t personally eat fast food often, but I do on occasion (and remember loving it as a kid, of course). But of all the drive-thrus I’ve been through across Metro Detroit in recent years, rarely has it ever been worthwhile.

To me, it seems, the pillars that made fast food desirable have fallen in the last few years: It’s no longer as fast, or as cheap, and it doesn’t taste as good.

Of course, I recognize that fast food chains have been dealing with staffing issues throughout the pandemic, much like most establishments. I don’t place blame on the workers -- but knowing the drive-thru will be extra slow does encourage people to consider more options when we’re hungry.

The question becomes: Should I wait in this fast food drive-thru line for 20 minutes? Or, should I grab carryout somewhere else that will take the same amount of time to serve up minimally processed food?

In a pinch, I’ll always choose the latter.

But isn’t fast food much cheaper than regular restaurant carryout, you ask? Well, it used to be -- but nowadays, I’m not so sure.

Beloved dollar menus have essentially disappeared at this point, and mostly everything on the menu has increased in price. I remember ordering a sandwich once, no meal, in 2020 and paying $10 ... for a fast food sandwich that was just OK?! No thank you.

It also depends how many people you’re buying for. If you’re feeding a family or a larger group, it’s likely you can get more for your money at a traditional restaurant. You can probably get better tasting food there, too.

The quality and the taste of fast food just don’t seem to be up to the same standard as before. I don’t expect McDonald’s French fries to taste as good today as they did to my 10-year-old taste buds, but it’s more than that. It just feels ... off.

For me, fast food today is certainly a last option, and one I try to avoid. It never made me feel good, but the price, speed and taste made it a reasonable meal choice. Now, it still sounds good in theory, but just isn’t worth it anymore.

Take our poll

Do you agree? Have you noticed the same decline as me? Take our quick poll below, and feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!

If you disagree with me: Burger King is adding the Royal Crispy Wrap to its menu, a twist on a McDonald’s favorite