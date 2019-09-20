National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2019: Best freebies, deals

FreeImages.com/Stephen J. Sullivan

It's National Pepperoni Pizza Day -- so celebrate with some free pizza, why don't you?

Here's a list of the best Pepperoni Pizza Day deals (via Offers.com):

Offers may vary by franchise and location, so be sure to check with your local restaurant of choice to see if it's participating.

Blaze Pizza: Get free delivery for online orders through Sept. 29.

Cici's Pizza: For one Day only (Sept. 20), get a free unlimited Kid's Buffet with purchase of an Adult Buffet and large drink. Use this coupon. Plus, at participating locations, buy one Any Size pizza, get one 50% off with this printable coupon (valid Sept. 16 to 22) at participating locations.

Dominos: Get 3-topping pizzas for $7.99 each when you order carryout.

Doordash: This offer isn't pizza-specific, but you can use it to save on an order from any of the 310,000 stores on DoorDash's platform (some of which are pizza restaurants). Through Sept. 30, use code FEEDAMERICA when you place your order, and DoorDash will donate $1 to the charity Feeding America. You'll then receive a promo code for $5 off your next order in October.

Grubhub: This $5 off deal at BJ's Brewhouse (when you order from Grubhub) is for National Cheeseburger Day, but you don't have to use it on a cheeseburger. Order a pepperoni pizza instead.

Hungry Howie's: The Customer Appreciation Day promo runs through Sept. 22. Get a large cheese or pepperoni pizza for $5.55 when you order carryout online. Limit of five.

Jet's Pizza: The Detroit-style pizza chain is offering a large pepperoni pizza for just $10.99 on Sept. 20. Valid for delivery and pick-up orders. Use coupon code PEP.

Little Caesars: The $7 Quatro Pizza features pepperoni among its toppings. It's available between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Plus, some locations have an unofficial "secret menu item" that is only available in select locations: Pepperoni Cheese Bread. Get 10 pieces of freshly baked bread covered in cheese and pepperoni and topped with parmesan. Expect to pay $4.99 to $6 for an order.

Marco's Pizza: Sept. 20 to 22, get a large Pepperoni Magnifico for $9.99 with promo code MAG999.

Mountain Mike's: Get $5 off any Mountain Size Pizza through Oct. 4.

Papa Gino's: Large traditional pizzas with up to five toppings each for $10.99 per pizza when you order two. Maximize those five toppings, or go all in on pepperoni — your choice.

Papa John's: Get a large one-topping pizza for $6.99 with this promo code.

Papa Murphy's: Get 50% off online orders of $20 or more. Offer available online only at participating locations through Sept. 23. Excludes FAVES, XLNY and Friday pizza deals.

Pizza Hut: Order two or more items from the $5 Lineup and get them for just $5 each. The lineup includes a one-topping medium pizza.

Pizza Inn: The Pairs Deal gets you two large 2-topping pizzas for $8.99 each. Limit one pair per transaction. Valid through Oct. 27.

Topper's Pizza: Pick any two or more for $9.99 each: Any House Pizza, up to 3-topping Pizza or any size Stix. Valid until Sept. 30.

Target: You don't want your dog to feel left out on Pepperoni Pizza Day. At the same time, feeding your furry family member an actual slice probably isn't the safest or healthiest move. So, check out this Mini Pizza plush toy from Target. Better yet, until Sept. 21, you can buy this toy and get another 40% off when you opt for same-day order pickup or delivery.

Uno's Pizzeria and Grill: Use this printable coupon to get an individual cheese, pepperoni or build-your own thin-crust or deep-dish pizza, plus a garden or caesar side salad for $10. Dine-in only Sunday through Thursday (valid through Oct. 17).

Villa Italian Kitchen: Buy one slice of pepperoni pizza, get one free on Sept. 20.

