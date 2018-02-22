RECIPE: Pan-fried yellow corvina

Here's a recipe for pan-fried yellow corvina:

Remove the organs and scales from the fish before cleaning. Sprinkle coarse salt inside the fish and on its skin. Next, cover and let it sit for several hours. The more salt you use on the fish, the less time it needs to sit.

Once the fish has been thoroughly salted, remove the excess salt and pan-fry until the fish is crispy on both sides.

This recipe is traditionally served with rice and various Korean side dishes known as banchon.

