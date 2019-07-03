Top chefs say you shouldn't grill these foods, including burgers

With the 4th of July holiday on the horizon, top chefs told Bloomberg about foods you should grill and the list included an American favorite--burgers.

Burgers were the first on the list of foods top chefs said not to grill, the reasoning to not grill them is because when you grill them you lose the juices, instead you should use a cast iron pan or a flat top.

Peeled shrimp, lettuce, skinless chicken breasts, sausages, thick cut bacon and fruit made the list as well. The reasoning is because it would make the food dry, hard, stiff and will wilt.

To read the full list, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.