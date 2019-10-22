What to know before Halloween about registered sex offenders and trick-or-treating

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - There's a little more than a week until children hit the streets for trick-or-treating on Halloween, and police are making safety a top priority.

Many parents wonder what the rules are for registered sex offenders and passing out candy.

Shelby Township police Officer Leslie Heisler suggests using the state's sex offender registry to find predators in the area.

"All the registered offenders are listed," Heisler said. "You can make the determination on whether to visit those houses."

Parents can also use apps such as the Offender Locator to see the registered addresses of offenders in the trick-or-treating area.

If it's part of their parole or probation, certain sex offenders aren't allowed to hand out candy. But once that parole or probation time is up, there are no restrictions.

"It is a delicate balance between the rights of the offenders and the safety of our community," Heisler said.

Police said it's not another reason to worry on Halloween, but it's information to keep in mind.

"Be aware in everything we do," Heisler said. "Be aware and vigilant."

Most police departments have extra patrols on Halloween night and send officers to check the homes of sex offenders who aren't allowed to pass out candy, officials said.

