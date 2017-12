ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Hundreds gather outside Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak each night to shine lights up at pediatric patients to remind them that they are not alone.

Every night in December, people with flashlights illuminate the building where young patients are to remind them that they haven't been forgotten this holiday season.

