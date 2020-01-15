Metro Detroit blood drive to raffle Super Bowl tickets, gift cards, prizes

DETROIT – Blood donations are necessary in order to maintain a community supply.

Sometimes, the supply dips low enough that doctors and hospitals become concerned. Right now is one of those times. The American Red Cross said it has less than a three-day supply of type O blood.

Due to the critical need for blood donors of all blood types and platelet donors, the organization is partnering with Auburn Hills-based business Gardner-White for a large-scale blood drive Thursday across Metro Detroit.

All who come to donate will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and can enter a raffle for a chance to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate. Drawings will take place at each blood drive location.

As a special thank-you, those who donate blood or platelets by Monday will automatically be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live. The Red Cross and NFL have teamed up to offer one winner two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at the Alexander Oceanfront Resort and a $500 gift card for expenses.

Residents can help by donating at the following locations:

Ann Arbor, 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 3725 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Auburn Hills: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4445 N. Atlantic Blvd. Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Brighton: 11:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., 8393 Grand River Ave., Brighton, MI 48116

Canton: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 39453 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187

Macomb: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 45300 Hayes Road, Macomb Twp., MI 48042

Novi: 11.a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 43825 W. Oaks Dr., Novi, MI 48377

Taylor: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 7680 S. Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI 48180

Warren: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4400 E. 14 Mile Road, Warren, MI 48092

Waterford: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4945 Dixie Hwy., Waterford, MI 48329

To make an appointment or for more information, visit the official Red Cross website here -- use the sponsor code “gardnerwhite” -- or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).