This chart is tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan

Here is a chart of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here’s what 'referred for monitoring’ means:

According to Local 4′s health experts (Dr. Frank McGeorge), “total cases referred for monitoring” is the total number of people as of the last update from the state that have either been tested or have been actively monitored by the health department, meaning they’ve been self-quarantined at home and have had to take their temperature a certain number of times a day, monitor themselves for symptoms and talk to the local health department at regular intervals.

It includes people that the airport thought needed monitoring, people who self-referred because they thought they might have been exposed, close contacts of people that are confirmed or suspected cases, and people referred by their doctors.