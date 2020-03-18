Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rise to 80; first death reported

DETROIT – Michigan reported an additional 15 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 80.

The new cases include:

5 in Detroit; 1 additional in Wayne County

2 in Macomb County

7 in Oakland County

The first death was also reported by Beaumont Hospital: A man being held at a Wayne County hospital who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, health officials said. The state reported 12 cases on Tuesday.

Of the 80 cases reported by the state, 34 are hospitalized. Here’s a look at cases by age:

Related: Confirmed places where Metro Detroit COVID-19 patients have worked, attended school, lived

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a change in the way it reports coronavirus cases earlier this week. A daily count will be added to the state website at 2 p.m. each day. That number will include cases reported through midnight the previous day.

MDHHS will no longer report the number of persons under investigation, tests pending or referred for assessment and/or monitoring to date and total assessment and/or monitoring referrals under active monitoring.

Eight days ago, on March 10, Michigan confirmed its first two COVID-19 cases. Numbers are expected to rise as testing ramps up. Health care providers, local health departments or others may publicly announce cases or deaths before they are included in the statewide count.

Related: Drivers line up for coronavirus (COVID-19) drive-thru testing at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak

Desperate travelers choked European border crossings Wednesday after countries implemented strict controls to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and killed more than 8,000.

In releasing the new figures, Johns Hopkins University also said more than 82,000 people recovered from the virus, which causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people, although severe illness is more likely in the elderly and those with existing health problems.

Drivers were lined up Wednesday morning for drive-thru coronavirus (COVID-19) testing outside Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

Beaumont Health started processing a limited number of COVID-19 tests in its own lab earlier this week. By doing this, doctors will be able to get results in hours instead of days.

More coronavirus-related headlines:

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.