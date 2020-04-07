Who are the famous people with coronavirus? A list of all the celebrities, politicians, athletes tied to COVID-19

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, we’ve been hearing more and more well-known names tied to the disease -- from athletes to actors and everyone in between.

We thought we’d take a look at the famous people who have shared their positive diagnoses for COVID-19 and their experiences on social media or in the news.

Note: This is a growing list and we expect to add more as we learn more.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

The couple were in Australia when they tested positive.

Hanks and Wilson were the first high-profile stars to confirm their COVID-19 diagnoses.

It appears they’ve since recovered. Wilson recently sang the national anthem ahead of NASCAR’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race. She streamed the appearance from what appeared to be home in Los Angeles, Billboard reported.

Rand Paul

The Kentucky senator “was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

Prince Charles

The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II was displaying relatively mild symptoms, as you’ll see in the video below.

The queen, at last check, remained in good health, a spokesperson said, according to this New York Times report.

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

Prince Albert II

Prince Albert II of Monaco tested positive for COVID-19, CNN said in March, but it’s since been reported that his isolation period is over and he was planning to reunite with his family.

Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom initially said he was experiencing mild symptoms, but “will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

But on Monday, we learned Johnson was in the ICU at a hospital with more persistent symptoms.

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

Pink

The musician posted on Instagram just last week, saying she and her 3-year-old son were showing symptoms about two weeks ago before they tested positive.

Idris Elba

The actor and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, have coronavirus, according to social media along with published news articles. Dhouwre shared her diagnosis with Oprah Winfrey, CNN reported.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Debi Mazar

You probably remember Mazar from her roles in “Entourage” and “Goodfellas." She shared a lengthy Instagram post in late March about her experience with COVID-19.

Andy Cohen

The Bravo host and show creator has since recovered -- we loved the post about reuniting with his toddler son! -- but he shared his news March 20.

Sean Payton

The Saints head coach said he was “fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms.”

Appreciate the well wishes. I'm feeling better and fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms. 4 more days at home.#BEATCovid pic.twitter.com/vvjbnqoeZx — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 19, 2020

James Dolan

The New York Knicks posted the news about Dolan on March 28, but said the executive chairman of the Madison Square Garden Company and the team owner was “experiencing little to no symptoms.”

The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 29, 2020

Chris Cuomo

The CNN anchor, who’s also a brother of the current New York state governor, said he was going through “fever, chills and shortness of breath.”

Brooke Baldwin

Another CNN anchor, Baldwin, works with Cuomo and said she’d been following all the recommendations.

“(I’m) doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still -- it got me.”

Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz player came under fire after touching microphones and other items at a media event -- and then testing positive.

He has since apologized, which you can read below. “I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously,” he said in part.

Donovan Mitchell

A teammate of Gobert’s, Mitchell was said to be asymptomatic.

Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets star is said to have recovered already. His news broke on March 17.

Breaking: Kevin Durant is among four Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus.



Durant confirmed the positive test to The Athletic and said he is feeling fine. pic.twitter.com/avwQ10zJEY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 17, 2020

Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics player posted, in part, “COVID-19 must be taken (with) the highest of seriousness.”

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

Jason Collins

The former NBA star said he believes he contracted the novel coronavirus while on a trip to New York City.

I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough. — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020

Callum Hudson-Odoi

The Chelsea Football Club player said despite the diagnosis, he was “feeling good.”

Colton Underwood

The former lead of “The Bachelor” kept his social media followers in the loop following his positive test for COVID-19.

This virus doesn’t care how old or healthy you are. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones and stay home. pic.twitter.com/pLe1Vge0HL — Colton Underwood (@colton) March 20, 2020

Kristofer Hivju

Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on the HBO hit show “Game of Thrones,” posted, in part: “My (family) and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold.”

Harvey Weinstein

The film producer -- convicted in February of rape and other sex crimes -- has contracted the coronavirus in prison, according to two people familiar with the matter, according to this Times article.

Jackson Browne

Browne, a singer-songwriter, said his symptoms were mild and he didn’t require hospitalization. Read more from Rolling Stone.

Slim Thug

The Houston rapper shared a bit on Instagram on March 24.

Fatalities

Floyd Cardoz

Cardoz, the winner of season three of “Top Chef Masters” died March 25 after testing positive for coronavirus, according to The New York Times.

Deeply upset to hear this news. It was an honor to know Floyd. He was a kind, ground breaking chef who paved the way for so many South Asians. I remember saving up money to eat at Tabla in college. I will miss his fierce passion and determination. https://t.co/ToBCLceFiW — Khushbu Shah (@KhushAndOJ) March 25, 2020

Lee Fierro

The actress was 91.

Fierro played the grieving Mrs. Kintner in Steven Spielberg‘s 1975 horror “Jaws,” and died on Sunday from complications caused by COVID-19, People magazine said.

Alan Merrill

The rocker wrote and recorded the original version of the hit song “I Love Rock 'n' Roll,” and he died on Sunday in New York after being diagnosed with coronavirus, his daughter told CNN.

Adam Schlesinger

The co-frontman of band Fountains of Wayne, had been on a ventilator at a hospital after contracting COVID-19, his attorney told Variety.

Terrence McNally

The four-time Tony Award-winning playwright died March 24 of complications of the coronavirus, a spokesman said.