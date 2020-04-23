How to wear cloth face coverings to protect from virus

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has a quick tutorial and tips for wearing cloth face coverings to protect yourself from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The CDC explains cloth face coverings should:

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

The CDC is recommending everyone wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain -- such as grocery stores and pharmacies -- especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

They also advise the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

“Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance,” reads a statement from the CDC.

For more information on cloth face coverings, and even how to make your own, head to the CDC’s site here.

View PDF: Use of Cloth Face Coverings to Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19 (CDC)