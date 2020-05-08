Metro Detroit veteran comes home after beating COVID-19

DETROIT – Not too long ago, a 69-year old Romulus Veteran was on life support battling Coronavirus. A few hours ago, he came home from the hospital.

Every ribbon tied around the cars, represent just a hint of the love, Viera Brownlee has for who she calls her bonus dad, “It’s my bonus dad. He's my stepfather. He's been in at the Veterans Hospital in Ann Arbor for approximately like 53 days now. It's been a big fight has been a struggle,” said Viera Brownlee.

Brownlee is a Corporal with the Detroit Police Department. Her Step-Father is an Army Veteran. He’s used to beating obstacles, but she said fighting the Coronavirus was the battle of his lifetime, “I mean he has some complications. But he is alive and right now he has to do rehab because it affects his walking ability. But he is coming home and we are so happy as a family.”

Lillie Craig is beyond grateful. She said it was touch and go for her father, “You know what, it was really hard. It was really hard. When I found out it was really scary. It was. It was terrifying. And when they said that he may not make it and when they put them on life support and all this stuff, you know, isn't this all into a panic, but you know we still had to stay positive.”

And that positivity worked. Their dad is home, “I beat the corona. This is not a joke. Those who think it’s a joke, serious about this. This ain’t nothing to play with. Okay. Yes, nothing to play with. And I want to thank everybody that supported me and pray for me. Thank you and I love you,” said Army Veteran Andrew Brown.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines.

