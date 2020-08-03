Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. – State Sen. Tom Barrett announced Sunday evening he tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Barrett said he was grateful he is asymptomatic and will be self-isolating according to CDC and Michigan health guidelines.

“The Michigan Army National Guard implemented a COVID-19 screening policy for all soldiers one week prior to their departure for training events,” Barrett said. “Despite taking reasonable precautions, I was notified this afternoon that I tested positive during a routine screening on Friday, July 31.”

The state senator said he looks forward to going back to work once he is cleared and has notified those he’s come in contact with recently to be tested.

Barrett was the sponsor behind Senate Bill 0858 which aimed to limit the powers Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could use during the pandemic. The bill was vetoed by Whitmer, who said the bill went against “the recommendations of public health experts.”

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey released the following statement regarding Barrett’s coronavirus case.

“We were informed today that a member of the Senate tested positive for COVID-19. The Senate followed the procedure it established months ago and informed senators and staff of the positive test result. The Senate Business Office provides all senators and staff with appropriate information for follow-up and protocols,” Shirkey said. “Our immediate focus is on notification to all senators and staff. We will evaluate the need for changes to the legislative calendar in the coming days.”

