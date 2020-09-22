Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on COVID-19 pandemic with top advisors

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a conversation that she had with her top advisors about Michigan’s battle with the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the last six months, including the early stages of the pandemic and the action they’ve taken.

In a YouTube video, Whitmer sat down with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive and MDHHS chief deputy for health, and Chief Legal Counsel Mark Totten.

They spoke about the early stages of the pandemic, Michigan’s response to the virus and how the situation evolved over time.

“Michigan was hard hit by COVID-19 early in the pandemic, but because we took quick action and Michiganders did their part to slow the spread of the virus, we are in a much better position than many other states,” Whitmer said.

You can watch the full 15-minute conversation below.