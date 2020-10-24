3,338 new cases: Michigan sets new daily coronavirus record

Michigan reported more than 3,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Saturday -- a new record.

The state’s top medical executive called the rise “alarming” and emphasized it’s now more important than ever to take COVID-19 seriously.

“The data shows we are continuing to see alarming increases in the incidence of COVID-19 infections in Michigan. It is now more important than ever that people take this seriously,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “Wear a mask every time you are going to be around someone outside of your own household. Avoid large gatherings and maintain a safe distance from others. If rates continue like this, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and having many more Michiganders die.”

In addition to the 3,338 new cases, the state reported 35 new deaths -- 27 of those are from a review of records.

Health experts are concerned about a second wave.

“There’s just no way to look at over 3,000 new cases as anything but a serious increase in the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Frank McGeorge. “This is this is the biggest. This is the biggest jump on record we’ve seen in one day.”

McGeorge said the new numbers should be a wake-up call.

“Today’s substantial increase really reflects exactly what I’ve been seeing in the hospital over the past few days. There have been more cases, there’s been a higher positivity rate, and more symptomatic people are testing positive," McGeorge said. “The fact of the matter is people need to realize now, this is a virus that is spread person to person, post contact. Even with people that you think are healthy, that is a risk. Not wearing a mask? That just makes you part of the problem.”