Live at 3:15 p.m.: Michigan medical officials discuss extension of COVID-19 emergency order

Extension to include restrictions targeting gatherings that have rapidly spread COVID-19

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s top medical officials are holding a news conference Thursday to discuss the extension of the statewide COVID-19 emergency order.

Director Robert Gordon and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, both of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, will address their plan to contain the spread of the virus in Michigan.

The news conference is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Thursday. You can watch live in the stream above.

MDHHS issued its own COVID-19 rules after the Michigan Supreme Court struck down Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders, calling the law through which she used her authority “unconstitutional.”

MDHHS’s emergency order is being extended as COVID-19 cases surge in Michigan. The extension will include new restrictions that target gatherings that have resulted in rapid spreading of the virus.

Click here to read the current MDHHS restrictions.

