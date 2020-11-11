Henry Ford hospitals tighten visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge in Michigan

DETROIT – Henry Ford hospitals are tightening their visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge in Michigan.

On Tuesday, state officials reported a single-day high of 6,473 COVID-19 cases and 84 additional deaths.

“While Henry Ford recognizes the importance of the support by loved ones during a patient’s hospitalization or when receiving care, and because we recognize the importance of family engagement to promote healing, any decision to restrict visitation and limit family presence is difficult,” Henry Ford Health System said in a statement. “However, the health and safety of our patients, our team members and others in our facilities is our primary concern.”

The visitor policy is not the same at each facility. Each hospital has developed new policies based on the conditions in its service area, and the restrictions can be adjusted as conditions change. In areas where COVID-19 transmission is not as active, hospitals might maintain the most recent visitation policy: one adult visitor per patient.

In areas where COVID-19 transmission and COVID-19 hospitalizations are high, such as at Henry Ford Macomb and Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, the restrictions are much more stringent.

Regardless of restrictions, Henry Ford Health System will still allow visitors who are:

Acting as power of attorney or have court-appointed guardianship

Assisting patients with physical or mental disabilities

Providing transportation patients who undergoing surgery or emergency care

Providing religious or spiritual services

Anyone who is allowed to visit will need to:

Undergo COVID-19 screening before entry

Wear a mask at all times

Refrain from eating, drinking or sharing a patient’s restroom while visiting

Outpatient restrictions

All patients and visitors entering a Henry Ford facility for an outpatient appointment or service will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, including a temperature check.

Everyone must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Patients may have one person with them who is needed to transport them into and around the facility, who is needed as part of establishing an ongoing treatment plan or in making clinical care decisions, or who meet one of the exception criteria for inpatient visitors.

Pediatric patients can have two parents/caregivers and spouses/partners can attend prenatal visits. Drivers for patients must stay in designated waiting areas and leave the facility as soon as possible.