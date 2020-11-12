‘No area of the state is spared’: How COVID-19 is trending in all 8 Michigan regions

LANSING, Mich. – Cases of COVID-19 are spiking in every region of Michigan right now, and the state’s top medical official said no area has been spared.

“Things are looking very grim with COVID-19 in our state right now,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical officer for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “There’s no area of the state that is spared.”

Khaldun said the overall case rate in Michigan has risen to 416 cases per million population, and the test positivity rate is up to 10.8%.

Right now, Michigan is reporting over 3,000 more cases per day than it was a month ago. The seven-day average for deaths has reached 35 -- seven times greater than where it was in June.

COVID-19 trends by region

The Upper Peninsula, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Saginaw regions have case rates between 497 and 653 cases per million people, Khaldun said. All four regions are over 10% positivity.

The Detroit, Lansing and Jackson regions are all in the range of 300 cases per million people, with test positivity rates between 6.3% and 10.9%, according to Khaldun.

Michigan’s lowest case rate is in the Traverse City Region, where officials are reporting 278 cases per million people. The test positivity rate is 8.7%.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said hospitals are nearing capacity and burning through the state’s stockpile of personal protective equipment because they’re overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

Khaldun echoed that sentiment, reporting 20% of ICU beds in the state are currently filled with COVID-19 patients. She said that percentage is rapidly increasing.