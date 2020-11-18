Live at 11:15 a.m.: Michigan epidemiologist joins MDHHS to talk about COVID-19 trends across state

LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan epidemiologist is joining health officials Wednesday to talk about COVID-19 trends across the state.

Sarah Lyon-Callo, the Director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, is set to discuss the rapid spread of the virus.

She will also talk about testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths and the trajectory of the virus in Michigan.

The conversation is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch live in the stream posted above.

On Tuesday, Michigan officials reported 7,458 new cases and 79 additional deaths. The state has confirmed 272,034 COVID-19 cases and 8,128 deaths since the start of the pandemic.