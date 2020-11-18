Michigan COVID restrictions: MDHHS issues clarification for cosmetology, barbering

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued a clarification about face masks being required at cosmetology and barbering facilities.

MDHHS is stressing that such personal care facilities -- hair salons, barbers, spas, facial boutiques, etc. -- must require clients to wear a face mask at all times. This is outlined in the order that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 and remains in effect until Dec. 8, 2020.

Here is the note from the health department:

"Due to the high volume of questions that we have received from those licensed under the cosmetology and barbering professions, we are sharing the following as it relates to the recent DHHS Epidemic Order that goes into effect on Wednesday, November 18, specifically Section 4 of this Order:

‘In facilities offering non-essential personal care services, including hair, nail, tanning, massage, traditional spa, tattoo, body art, and piercing services, and similar personal care services, gatherings are only permitted to the extent that services do not involve the removal of face masks. All services must be provided by appointment, and gatherings in waiting areas are prohibited.’

Please note that this means that face masks must be worn for all services. If a face mask cannot be worn, the service cannot be provided at this time. ‘Face mask’ is defined in Section 1 of the Order as ‘a tightly woven cloth or other multi-layer absorbent material that closely covers an individual’s mouth and nose.’"

Here’s a quick refresher on what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says about wearing face masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

From the CDC:

Face masks help prevent people who have COVID-19, including those who are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic, from spreading the virus to others.

Masks are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.

Wide use of masks especially helps protect those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 as well as workers who frequently come into close contact with other people ( e.g ., in airports, seaports or other docks, bus terminals, and train stations).

Using masks along with other preventive measures, including social distancing , frequent hand hygiene, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, is one of the most effective strategies available for reducing COVID-19 transmission.

