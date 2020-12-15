Live stream: Gov. Whitmer provides update on COVID-19 cases, response in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Tuesday on the state’s response to COVID-19 and the efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will join Whitmer.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch live in the stream above.

Nessel revealed on Twitter that she is joining Whitmer to discuss COVID-19 vaccine scams. As doses of the vaccine begin to roll out, scammers are trying to capitalize on the opportunity to target residents for money and person information.

READ: Health care workers at University of Michigan hospital receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Whitmer and Khaldun are also set to speak about how to safely navigate the holidays during the pandemic.