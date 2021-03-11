Study shows more US residents struggling with mental health

It’s been a difficult year for so many in so many different ways.

A new report is revealing just how deeply American’s mental health has been impacted and the challenges many will be facing for years to come.

Michigan had its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus March 10, 2020.

It’s been a year of stress an anxiety with empty store shelves, lockdowns, long lines at testing and vaccination centers and many lives lost.

A year later, how are people doing?

“Americans are still reporting significantly high levels of stress related to the pandemic itself,” said Dr. Vaile Wright with the American Psychological Association.

According to a new study from the American Psychological Association, nearly a third of U.S. adults said their mental health has worsened during the pandemic, more than two thirds have noticed changes to their sleep patterns and one in four said they’ve been drinking more to cope.

“We are unfortunately on a path, where if we don’t change some of these behaviors that we’re seeing in this study, that we are going to see long term negative physical and mental health consequences,” Wright said.

More than 60% of adults reported undesired weight changes since the beginning of the pandemic.

The poll also found several groups -- essential workers, communities of color and parents -- were more likely to report negative physical and mental impacts.

“We’re going to have to figure out a different way of approaching these groups and supporting them,” Wright said. “How can we really reach people where they are in the schools, at work in their communities, at churches?”

The study also found nearly half of adults claim the don’t feel comfortable going back to living their lives like they used to.

The American Psychological Association said it’s important to be aware that anniversaries can trigger grief and sadness, but they can also be used as an opportunity to reflect and even appreciate any silver linings you may have discovered.

