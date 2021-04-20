Michigan residents 16+ can schedule COVID vaccine at Ascension clinics in Southfield

Ascension Michigan is expanding COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Southfield, with appointments available to all Michigan residents 16 and older.

Ascension Michigan is offering appointments through their new community vaccination clinic at the Southfield Pavilion located within the city’s Municipal Complex at 26000 Evergreen Road.

The community vaccination clinic at the Southfield Pavilion will run through August. Appointments are required and can be made at https://ascensionhealth.inquicker.com/vaccine.

Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance, and walk-ins will not be accepted. Persons without an appointment will not be eligible for vaccination at this time. Individuals who are 16-17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent and will need to make sure they select the Pfizer vaccine when setting up their appointment. Once you click on the self-scheduling, if no open appointment slots are displayed, all appointments have been filled for the current schedule. Please continue to check back as more appointment schedules are added.

Ad

LIVE BLOG: Tracking COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan: New openings, clinics, appointments

“The need to reach all Michiganders with COVID-19 vaccines is critically important, especially now that we’re experiencing a surge,” said Michael Wiemann, MD, president of Ascension Medical Group. “We expect to administer 3,500 first doses a week at the Ascension Michigan community vaccination clinic in Southfield as we do our part to help achieve community immunity. We’re thankful to collaborate with Southfield Mayor Ken Siver and his staff to bring these much needed vaccines to the community and help save more lives,” said Dr. Wiemann.

“I am extremely pleased to partner with Ascension Michigan to bring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to the City of Southfield,” commented Mayor Dr. Ken Siver. “As the pandemic continues to affect people worldwide, having access to a safe and effective vaccine is critical to stopping the spread and keeping people healthy. We are extremely grateful to have a world-class healthcare organization right in our community providing vaccines, and I strongly encourage every Southfield resident who has not yet been fully vaccinated to do so as soon as possible. The only way to get through this global pandemic is by working together to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and caring for all those in need.”