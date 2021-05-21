Where to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Metro Detroit this weekend (May 22-23)

Still looking for a COVID-19 vaccine? There are plenty of opportunities around Metro Detroit this weekend.

COVID-19 vaccines are always free and you do not need insurance. Pfizer vaccines are authorized for anyone 12 and older. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are authorized for anyone 18 and older.

Here are some of your best vaccine bets this weekend (May 22-23):

Wayne County:

Wayne County residents 12+ can go to walk-ins on Saturday in Taylor, Livonia, Belleville and Flat Rock from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wayne County Community College - Downriver Campus21000 Northline Rd. Taylor, MI 48180

Schoolcraft College- VisTaTech Center18600 Haggerty Rd. Livonia, MI 48152

Wayne County Community College - Ted Scott Campus9555 Haggerty Rd. Belleville, MI 48111

Flat Rock Community Center- 1 Maguire Street, Flat Rock, MI 48134

Find more Wayne County walk-ins and hours here.

Wayne Health has mobile drive-thru and walk-up units on Saturday in Detroit and Highland Park:

Detroit: 17101 W Seven Mile Rd; 10am-4pm; Moderna (18+)

Highland Park: 12050 Woodward Ave; 10am-4pm; Pfizer (12+)

If you’re a Detroit resident, check the city’s vaccine clinic spread sheet here to find available locations.

Macomb County:

Macomb County has three walk-ins on Saturday, May 22:

Oakland County:

Oakland County has walk-ins on Saturday at Suburban Showplace in Novi (46100 Grand River Ave) from 9am to 12pm.

Plenty more clinics coming up next week, including in Milford, Commerce Township, Pontiac, White Lake and more. Find appointments and walk-in hours here.

Wayne Health has a mobile drive-thru or walk-up clinic in Pontiac on Saturday at 640 W Huron St from 12pm-3pm. Moderna vaccines, so 18 and up. has a mobile drive-thru or walk-up clinic inat 640 W Huron St from 12pm-3pm. Moderna vaccines, so 18 and up.

Washtenaw County:

Washtenaw County Health Department has walk-ins on Saturday at three locations:

EMU Convocation Center, 9:30a-12:45p, 12+ (799 N. Hewitt Road)

Whitmore Lake High School (7430 Whitmore Lake Rd), 10am-2pm, Pfizer (12+) and J&J (18+)

Masjid Ibrahim (315 S Ford Blvd in Ypsilanti), 10am-2pm, Moderna and J&J (18+)

Find more Washtenaw County clinics and hours here.

Beaumont Health:

Beaumont Health has walk-ins Monday-Saturday at Troy, Southfield and Dearborn locations. Saturday hours are in the morning. Find a full list of hours and addresses here.

More vaccine clinics in Metro Detroit:

Need some help finding a vaccine? Shoot me an email. Happy to help. - Ken Haddad