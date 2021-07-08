Family mourns 45-year-old mother who died from delta strain after refusing vaccine

DETROIT – The more contagious delta COVID variant is gaining steam in the United States, especially in areas with lower rates of vaccination.

Read: Health officials urge parents of unvaccinated children to remain vigilant against delta variant of COVID

Missouri is experiencing a disturbing surge in cases, which leads the United States in new cases relative to population.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 99.2% of June’s COVID deaths were people who were unvaccinated. These deaths could have been prevented.

Ad

It’s a painful reality for those who have lost their loved ones.

45-year-old Tricia Jones lived a mile from her mother, Debora Carmichael, and the two visited often.

“I still find myself wanting to text her and then I’m like what am I doing?” Carmichael said.

Jones was extremely close to her children as well. They loved drives in the rain, surprise trips to a store or restaurant and attending church together.

“Any opportunity she got to hang out with her kids and do something with them, she was all about that,” Carmichael said. “She never stopped fighting for her kids.”

When Carmichael felt sick from side effects after her first COVID-19 vaccine, Jones decided to skip hers and hope for the best.

Her family said Jones contracted the delta variant and died June 9. They’re hoping no one else has to go through what they went through and are encouraging others to get vaccinated or wear a mask and social distance.

Ad

Read: COVID vaccines still work against mutant, researchers find

Jones lived in Jackson County, Missouri, where 36.94% of people are fully vaccinated. Detroit’s vaccination rate is currently 31.5%. It’s a concerning number, especially with the more contagious delta variant now the dominant strain in the U.S.

We are seeing how effective the vaccines are and how safe they are. If we allow the delta variant to race through Detroit and other pockets of Michigan with low vaccination numbers, we will see more deaths. Those deaths will be preventable. We didn’t have anything to prevent it before, but we do now -- the vaccines.

Ad

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know July 8, 2021