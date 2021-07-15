Partly Cloudy icon
Health

New COVID cases are on the rise in nearly every state across the US

Health officials encourage people to get vaccinated

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – New coronavirus cases are on the rise in nearly every state across the United States.

Experts said this surge is different than the previous ones because it could have been prevented.

Data revealed that more than 99% of those hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated.

Rob Tersteeg was a husband and a father. He was 46 years old and didn’t have any underlying conditions. He died from COVID-19 last month. He was unvaccinated.

The delta variant accounts for nearly 60% of new infections in the United States.

“The vaccines we’ve got right now the Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson are effective at protecting against this delta variant. Unvaccinated people going into hospital and dying. Vaccinated people essentially not,” Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, said.

Currently, a little more than 56% of people who can get vaccinated are fully vaccinated.

