Health

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine doses set to expire

Grant Hermes, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

LANSING, Mich. – Hundreds of thousands of coronavirus vaccine doses are set to expire in Michigan in August.

Officials have been trying to give the doses away to other states and ensure that places that can give the vaccine know how to store them.

According to a database used by Michigan, somewhere between 260,000 and 270,000 Johnson & Johnson doses are set to expire. There are 106,000 to 114,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine set to expire and 8,000 to 22,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine set to expire in the next four weeks.

Some of those doses are expected to be used by the end of August. The state is vaccinating roughly 70,000 people each week, but that would still leave hundreds of thousands of doses unused.

