Chart: Michigan COVID vaccine coverage

Here we are tracking Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage.
This data is from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
“Completion” is defined by the MDHHS as the percentage of Michigan residents receiving two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“Initiation” is defined as the percentage of Michigan residents who have received either one or more doses of any vaccine.
Important dates for context:
- Dec. 12, 2020: The first wave of COVID-19 vaccines began to be distributed across the United States, with shipments arriving in Michigan.
- Dec. 19, 2020: The state of Michigan reported about .3% of residents had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Jan. 11, 2021: Michigan moved into the next phase of vaccinations, which included teachers, first responders, childcare providers and residents 65 years of age and older.
- March 22. 2021: Starting March 22, all areas of the state were allowed to implement vaccination of people who are aged 50 and up (part of what the state was calling “Phase 2″ at the time), as well as vaccination of people aged 16 and up who have disabilities and/or medical conditions, as well as their caregiver family members and guardians.
- April 5, 2021: Vaccine eligibility was expanded statewide to all Michigan residents who are 16 years old and older.
- April 13, 2021: Michigan temporarily paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after reports of a few rare instances of blot clots forming in U.S. citizens who received that vaccine.
- April 24, 2021: The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services started recommending again that vaccine providers across the state start using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
- April 29, 2021: Michigan announced four specific vaccination goals that, once they are reached, will directly trigger the loosening of certain COVID-19 restrictions across the state. Read here.