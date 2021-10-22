370 Beaumont Health workers suspended for not getting vaccine by deadline; 70 others resign

More than 300 Beaumont Health employees are now suspended after not getting the COVID vaccine by Monday’s deadline.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – More than 300 Beaumont Health employees are now suspended after not getting the COVID vaccine by Monday’s deadline.

Seventy other employees voluntarily resigned because they did not want to get vaccinated.

The Beaumont Health System employs about 33,000 workers throughout its facilities, leaving the vast majority of its workforce vaccinated. About 2,300 workers were given a waiver.

The federal government issued a vaccine mandate for hospital and healthcare facilities along with any business that employs more than 100 people.

The Henry Ford Health System let 400 of its workers go after they refused to get vaccinated but also granted some with waivers. It said it would welcome those staff members back if they were to get vaccinated.

Like many other industries, there is a staffing shortage in healthcare but those federal mandates mean unless a health system enforces the mandate, it’s not going to get federal money.

Almost all of the hospital systems across Michigan have a mandate in place.

Beaumont said it will welcome back any staffer who is currently suspended if they get vaccinated by mid-November.

Whitmer admin: Michigan won’t go further than federal COVID vaccine, testing rule

Michigan will not order employers to adhere to a COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirement that is stricter than one planned by the Biden administration.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration released its stance this week following questions from the business community.

Michigan is among states to operate and enforce workplace safety rules instead of the U.S. government. They must be at least as effective as the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s program.

