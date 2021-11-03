Live blog: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Metro Detroit

Parents are looking for where to get their younger kids a COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC gave its final green light for Pfizer adolescent doses in kids aged 5-11.

Doses should be available at your local pharmacies, doctor’s offices, hospitals and clinics in the next week or two. Like COVID-19 vaccines for adults, they are free.

EXPLAINER: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11

We’re tracking any information we get on available clinics and doses for kids 5-11 in the live updates blog below.

Tracking COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Metro Detroit