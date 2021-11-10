Michigan reports 6,283 new COVID cases, 163 deaths -- average of 3,142 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 6,283 new cases of COVID-19 and 163 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 3,141.5 cases over the past two days.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,172,800, including 22,684 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,166,517 cases and 22,521 deaths, as of Monday.

The deaths announced Wednesday include 88 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday’s update came with the following message from the state: “Due to a processing delay for lab results being entered into the MDSS, the two-day average underestimates the number of new referrals received since Monday. No delayed information has been lost. The cause of this issue is currently under investigation.”

Testing has increased to around 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 13.98% as of Monday, an increase from last week. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 4,110 on Monday. The 7-day death average was 37 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.0%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 117,800 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 69.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 60.9% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 46 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 753,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 7.2 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 426 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 249 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Oct. 11:

Oct. 11 -- 9,137 new cases (case count for three days)

Oct. 13 -- 8,671 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 15 -- 8,297 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 18 -- 8,496 new cases (case count for three days)

Oct. 20 -- 7,108 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 22 -- 7,505 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 25 -- 7,856 new cases (case count for three days)

Oct. 27 -- 7,867 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 29 -- 8,078 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 1 -- 9,313 new cases (case count for three days)

Nov. 3 -- 9,764 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 5 -- 10,094 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 8 -- 8,911 new cases (case count for three days)

Nov. 10 -- 6,283 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

